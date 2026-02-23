Bus plunges off highway in Nepal, killing 19 and injuring 25

A packed bus on its way to Nepal's capital drove off a mountain highway early Monday, killing 19 people, including a British national, and leaving another 25 wounded.Dozens of people were aboard the bus, which was heading from the resort city of Pokhara to Kathmandu when it drove off the Prithvi highway after midnight, police said. The bus rolled down a mountain slope and landed on the banks of the Trishuli river near Benighat, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.Among those who died was a British national, according to a statement from the Dhading district police office. Only nine bodies have been identified.The injured included a Chinese national, who is being treated at the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu. China’s official Xinhua News Agency, citing the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, reported earlier that one other Chinese national was missing.Rescuers reached the site soon after the accident, and the injured were pulled out of the wreckage and driven to hospitals for treatment, according to government administrator Mohan Prasad Neupane.Police are investigating the cause of the crash.Bus accidents in Nepal are common, mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles. Much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains and connected only by narrow roads.The Trishuli is a fast-flowing mountain river. Two buses with 65 people on board fell into the same river in 2024 and were lost, with most aboard either killed or still missing. Wreckage of one of the buses was found only this year, buried deep in sand.AP