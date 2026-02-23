 China's Xi congratulates North's Kim on re-election, reaffirms 'unwavering policy' to advance ties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China's Xi congratulates North's Kim on re-election, reaffirms 'unwavering policy' to advance ties

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:07
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their talks on Sept. 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their talks on Sept. 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his re-election as the ruling party's general secretary and vowed to strengthen strategic cooperation with Pyongyang, a Chinese news report said.
 
Xi sent the congratulatory telegram to Kim after the North Korean leader was re-elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during the ongoing party congress, Xinhua News Agency reported.
 

Related Article

 
Xi touted Kim for “achieving new results in building a Korean socialist country” and said his re-election reflects “the high trust and heartfelt support” of the party, the government and the people, according to the report.
 
Xi described China and North Korea as “friendly socialist neighbors,” reaffirming his party and government's “unwavering policy” to maintain and solidly advance bilateral ties.
 
The Chinese leader also recalled his recent meetings with Kim, proposing that the two leaders implement major agreements reached during the meetings to “open a new chapter” in bilateral relations.
 
The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier in the day that the Ninth Party Congress re-elected Kim to the top party post on Sunday, the fourth day.

Yonhap
tags Xi Jinping China North Korea

More in World

China's Xi congratulates North's Kim on re-election, reaffirms 'unwavering policy' to advance ties

Bus plunges off highway in Nepal, killing 19 and injuring 25

EU diplomats to meet Board of Peace director over Gaza's future

Trial set to begin of Utah mother accused of killing husband, then writing children's book about grief

Korean nationals advised to leave Iran due to possible U.S. military strike

Related Stories

'Friends of steel': Xi and Putin pledge to stand together against U.S.

The state controlling the market (KOR)

China's Xi to visit Shanghai in show of strength amid trade war

The state controlling the market

Guardian of international order
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)