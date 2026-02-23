China's Xi congratulates North's Kim on re-election, reaffirms 'unwavering policy' to advance ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his re-election as the ruling party's general secretary and vowed to strengthen strategic cooperation with Pyongyang, a Chinese news report said.Xi sent the congratulatory telegram to Kim after the North Korean leader was re-elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during the ongoing party congress, Xinhua News Agency reported.Xi touted Kim for “achieving new results in building a Korean socialist country” and said his re-election reflects “the high trust and heartfelt support” of the party, the government and the people, according to the report.Xi described China and North Korea as “friendly socialist neighbors,” reaffirming his party and government's “unwavering policy” to maintain and solidly advance bilateral ties.The Chinese leader also recalled his recent meetings with Kim, proposing that the two leaders implement major agreements reached during the meetings to “open a new chapter” in bilateral relations.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier in the day that the Ninth Party Congress re-elected Kim to the top party post on Sunday, the fourth day.Yonhap