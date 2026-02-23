Korean nationals advised to leave Iran due to possible U.S. military strike

The Korean Embassy in Iran on Monday advised Korean nationals in the Middle Eastern country to leave when flights are available as tensions grow over the United States' possible military attack on Tehran.U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he is considering limited military strikes on Iran, exerting pressure on Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal.“We advise [Korean nationals] to leave Iran when available flights are in operation,” the embassy said in a safety notice uploaded on its website, noting that if the situation rapidly worsens, private flights heading to and departing from Iran could be suspended.Korea has maintained the Level 3 travel advisory for all of Iran, which strongly advises Koreans there to leave the country.“We advise Korean nationals staying in Iran to swiftly leave if they have no urgent business and those who are planning a trip [to the country] to cancel or postpone it,” the notice read.Yonhap