From gimbap to hamburgers, ingredient costs surge on weak won
Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 06:00
With prices for key food ingredients such as rice, beef, chicken and eggs swinging upward, the cost of eating out is also rising in step, pushing up prices for hamburgers, gimbap (seaweed rice roll) and pork belly.
A weak won is also starting to feed into consumer inflation more directly, adding to the burden felt by consumers.
Major fast-food chains have begun passing higher costs on to customers. McDonald’s Korea raised prices on some burgers and drinks by between 100 and 400 won on Friday. A Big Mac now costs 5,700 won ($3.93), up 200 won. A medium order of French fries rose 100 won to 2,600 won. Burger King Korea also raised prices for items, including the Whopper and drinks, by 100 to 200 won starting Feb. 12.
Other restaurant staples are getting more expensive as well. According to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal, the average price of gimbap in Seoul last month was 3,800 won, up 7.4 percent, or 262 won, from a year earlier. It was also up 2 percent, or 77 won, from the previous month. The average price of a 200-gram serving of pork belly was 21,056 won, up 0.9 percent, or 206 won, from the previous month and 3.8 percent, or 774 won, from a year earlier.
The restaurant industry attributes the increases to rising costs for ingredients and other inputs. McDonald’s, in announcing its price hike a day earlier, cited growing cost burdens for materials and supplies.
Major food ingredients have been climbing. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the average retail price of a 20-kilogram (44.1 pounds) bag of rice stood at 63,386 won as of Thursday, up 15.8 percent from 2025 and 16.5 percent above the usual level based on a five-year average.
Prices for livestock products have also remained unstable, driven by supply shortages and livestock diseases. The retail price of grade 1+ beef tenderloin averaged 15,535 won per 100 grams, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. Chicken averaged 5,807 won per kilogram, up 1.7 percent on year, while pork belly averaged 2,681 won per 100 grams, up 6.3 percent. A 10-pack of large eggs averaged 3,940 won, up 23.2 percent from a year earlier.
Import prices, which tend to show up in consumer prices with a lag, have also continued rising. The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the import price index for January, measured in won terms, rose 0.4 percent from the previous month, marking a seventh consecutive monthly increase.
On a year-on-year basis, however, the index was down 1.2 percent. By category, imported chicken rose 27.6 percent on year, one of the largest increases among livestock items.
U.S. beef has been a notable case. Even though tariffs on U.S. beef fell to zero this year from 1.2 to 4.8 percent in 2025, prices have not come down. As of Thursday, the average price of chilled U.S. chuck eye roll was 3,783 won per 100 grams, up 48.3 percent from 2,550 won a year earlier. Chilled short rib meat averaged 4,913 won per 100 grams, up 5.8 percent. Higher import beef prices tend to raise costs for restaurant dishes that use the meat as a main ingredient, such as Korean rib soup and steak.
Another concern is that these increases in agricultural and livestock product prices have persisted for an extended period.
In a report released Feb. 11, the Korea Rural Economic Institute said prices for agricultural and livestock products rose an average of 4.8 percent annually from 2020 to 2025, attributing the trend to rising production and distribution costs being steadily passed on to consumers. The report said price increases were especially steep for livestock products at 4.3 percent and fruit at 8.3 percent.
“There needs to be a mid- to long-term improvement across the supply and distribution structure for agricultural and livestock products,” the report said.
The government has also launched a special interagency task force on living costs, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol, with Fair Trade Commission Chair Joo Byung-ki serving as vice chair, to tighten monitoring. The government is also raising the pressure on cartels, saying collusion among companies can fuel price hikes.
“Across our society, anti-market collusion is deeply rooted throughout the economy and industry, from sugar and flour to meat and fish,” President Lee Jae Myung said at a meeting with his senior aides on Thursday. “Such collusion that abuses market power is a cancerous presence that hinders the development of the national economy.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AHN HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
