 Delinquency rate on bank loans down in December
Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 08:40
A bank customer talks with a loan consultant at a bank in Seoul on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

The delinquency rate on loans extended by local banks fell in December, data showed Tuesday.
 
The delinquency rate on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.50 percent in December, down 0.01 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
 

The amount of newly delinquent loans came to 2.4 trillion won ($1.66 billion) in December, down 0.2 trillion won from the previous month.
 
The amount of write-offs of bad loans stood at 5.1 trillion won in the month, up 3.2 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.
 
The delinquency rate on corporate loans stood at 0.59 percent in December, down 0.14 percentage points from the month before.
 
The rate on household loans rose by 0.06 percentage point to 0.38 percent over the cited period, the FSS said.
 

Yonhap
tags korea bank delinquency rate loans

