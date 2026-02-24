 Kospi opens lower amid renewed U.S. tariff policy uncertainty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower amid renewed U.S. tariff policy uncertainty

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 09:51
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street amid renewed uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.
 
The weakness followed losses in U.S. markets as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's push to implement new tariffs after a Supreme Court ruling struck down his sweeping "reciprocal" import taxes.
 

Related Article

The benchmark Kospi fell 32.70 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,813.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
On Monday, the Kospi closed at a record high of 5,846.09, buoyed by gains in technology shares and expectations of investor-friendly policy measures.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.66 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.13 percent.
 
In Seoul, automobile and defense shares led the losses.
 
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.72 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia declined 1.1 percent.
 
Leading defense firm Hanwha Aerospace dropped 2.1 percent, and leading shipper HMM declined 0.22 percent.
 
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.16 percent, while chip giant SK hynix climbed 0.32 percent.
 
Biopharmaceutical firms Celltrion and Samsung Biologics rose 1.85 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively.
 
The local currency weakened 5.85 won from the previous session to trade at 1,445.85 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Listed firms in Korea increase dividend payouts by over 15 percent in 2025

Kospi opens lower amid renewed U.S. tariff policy uncertainty

Delinquency rate on bank loans down in December

Kospi flirts with 6,000-mark as market weathers U.S. tariff uncertainties

Kospi breaks new ground, soaring past the 5,900 mark for first time

Related Stories

Kospi jumps on chip rally, won rises to 2-month high

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)