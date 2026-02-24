Listed firms in Korea increase dividend payouts by over 15 percent in 2025

Dividend payouts by listed firms in Korea rose more than 15 percent from a year earlier in 2025 amid an unprecedented rally in the local stock market, industry data showed Tuesday.According to the data compiled by corporate tracker Leaders Index, 694 firms that disclosed their dividend payouts in regulatory filings paid a combined 48 trillion won ($33.2 billion) in dividends last year, up 15.3 percent from 41.6 trillion won a year earlier.Of the surveyed companies, 371, or 53.5 percent, increased their dividend payouts from the previous year, while 152 firms, or 21.9 percent, reduced them, and 106, or 15.3 percent, kept them unchanged.Sixty-five companies, or 9.4 percent, did not pay dividends in 2024 but resumed payouts in 2025.By company, Samsung Electronics topped the list, paying 11.1 trillion won in dividends last year, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier.Kia came in next with 2.64 trillion won, followed by Hyundai Motor with 2.62 trillion won and SK hynix with 2.1 trillion won.Dividend payments at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries surged 205.6 percent on year to 567 billion won, while those at Hyundai Elevator jumped 154.7 percent to 198.6 billion won.By individual, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong received 399.3 billion won in dividends last year, up 15.2 percent from a year ago, retaining the top spot.Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung ranked second with 197.6 billion won in dividends.Korea's benchmark stock index surged 75.7 percent in 2025, driven by strong gains in semiconductor shares.Yonhap