 Hyundai Motor, Lacma partnership extended until 2037
Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 12:26
The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York, on April 13, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it has extended its partnership with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) until 2037 as part of the company's initiative to expand cultural collaborations.
 
Under the renewed agreement, the two sides will launch the new "Hyundai Project," aimed at offering in-depth explorations of artists connected to Los Angeles and the Pacific Rim region and introducing new works, the company said.
 

The program will be held biennially starting in 2028.
 
Hyundai Motor will also continue sponsoring Lacma's Art + Technology Lab initiative, which fosters collaborations among artists, technologists and researchers.
 
"Through our long-standing collaboration with Lacma, Hyundai has supported the convergence of art and technology and broadened the horizons of Korean art," Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, said. "We will continue collaborations that inspire our era, supporting artists' creative endeavors and expanding opportunities for audiences to engage with art."

tags Hyundai Motor Los Angeles County Museum of Art Hyundai Project

