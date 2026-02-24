Interim Coupang chief attends House hearing amid U.S. criticism of Korean gov't treatment

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang, attended a closed-door House hearing in Washington on Monday, as the U.S.-listed firm has been under investigation in Korea over a massive data leak.Rogers did not respond when asked by reporters if he had anything to say to Korean consumers as he appeared for the hearing, which was hosted by the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.His appearance came after Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who chair the House committee and subcommittee, respectively, issued a subpoena to Coupang for testimony before the committee, criticizing the Korean government's treatment of American firms.Earlier this month, a joint public-private probe into Coupang's data leak found that over 33.6 million customer accounts were affected by the leak.Yonhap