 Interim Coupang chief attends House hearing amid U.S. criticism of Korean gov't treatment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Interim Coupang chief attends House hearing amid U.S. criticism of Korean gov't treatment

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 08:53
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang, walks to a House hearing at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang, walks to a House hearing at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang, attended a closed-door House hearing in Washington on Monday, as the U.S.-listed firm has been under investigation in Korea over a massive data leak.
 
Rogers did not respond when asked by reporters if he had anything to say to Korean consumers as he appeared for the hearing, which was hosted by the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.
 

Related Article

 
His appearance came after Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who chair the House committee and subcommittee, respectively, issued a subpoena to Coupang for testimony before the committee, criticizing the Korean government's treatment of American firms.
 
Earlier this month, a joint public-private probe into Coupang's data leak found that over 33.6 million customer accounts were affected by the leak.

Yonhap
tags coupang hearing korea data leak

More in Industry

Interim Coupang chief attends House hearing amid U.S. criticism of Korean gov't treatment

Civic groups urge probe of unauthorized payments potentially linked to Coupang breach

Business with Brazil

Courtyard by Marriott in central Seoul to change name to 'Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Myeongdong'

Small, midsize construction firms log record delinquency rate in 2025 as sector slump drags on

Related Stories

Alleged Coupang data leaker had only worked at company for two years, say police

Coupang received email with threat to expose user data unless security improved: Police

A calamity for Coupang

FSS to probe Coupang Pay to confirm no leakage of payment details

Coupang customer exodus after data leak likely limited: J.P. Morgan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)