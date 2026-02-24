 Police investigate lawmaker for allegedly soliciting employment favors from Bithumb, Dunamu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Police investigate lawmaker for allegedly soliciting employment favors from Bithumb, Dunamu

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 12:08
Cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb's headquarters in Seoul is seen on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

Cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb's headquarters in Seoul is seen on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Police have launched a probe involving a search and seizure into allegations that independent Rep. Kim Byung-kee attempted to use his influence to secure a job for one of his sons. 
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crimes investigation unit began executing raid warrants at two locations in southern Seoul — Bithumb’s headquarters in Gangnam District and the Bithumb Financial Tower — at around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.
 

Related Article

 
Rep. Kim is suspected of attempting to solicit employment for his younger son from cryptocurrency exchanges Bithumb and Dunamu. The lawmaker's son joined Bithumb in January last year and worked there for about six months.
 
Rep. Kim, who sits on the National Assembly’s political affairs committee overseeing the Financial Services Commission, repeatedly questioned Dunamu, a competitor of Bithumb, during committee sessions. Suspicions have been raised that the questioning may have been done in retaliation after Dunamu allegedly refused the employment request.
 
Police previously summoned executives from cryptocurrency exchanges for questioning as witnesses on Feb. 3 and 4.
 
Rep. Kim is scheduled to appear for police questioning as a suspect for the first time on Thursday and Friday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kim Byung-kee Bithumb hiring raid police

More in Industry

SK Innovation E&S brings LNG from Australian gas field to Korea

Hyundai Motor, Lacma partnership extended until 2037

Police investigate lawmaker for allegedly soliciting employment favors from Bithumb, Dunamu

Interim Coupang chief attends House hearing amid U.S. criticism of Korean gov't treatment

Civic groups urge probe of unauthorized payments potentially linked to Coupang breach

Related Stories

Civic group files complaint against DP lawmaker over bribery allegations

DP floor leader resigns as police investigate criminal complaints involving him and his family

Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations

Police under fire as key figure in Kang Sun-woo corruption case departs for U.S.

Police accused of sitting on ex-DP floor leader's alleged wrongdoing for months

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)