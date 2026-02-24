 Japanese boy band &TEAM announces Asia tour starting in May
Japanese boy band &TEAM announces Asia tour starting in May

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 11:51
Japanese boy band &TEAM [YX LABELS]

Japanese boy band &TEAM is set to begin an Asian tour titled “Blaze the Way” starting in May, agency YX Labels said on Tuesday.
 
YX Labels is based in Tokyo and is a subsidiary of HYBE Japan.
 

Poster for &TEAM's upcoming Asian tour “Blaze the Way” [YX LABELS]

“Blaze The Way” will commence in Kanagawa, Japan, on May 13 and 14, and continue in Kagawa, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hyogo and Chiba in Japan; Taipei; Incheon; Hong Kong; Bangkok and Singapore through August.
 
The Korean show will be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from July 4 to 5.
 
&TEAM debuted in 2022 with the single “Under the Skin.” The band of nine, comprising members K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki and Maki, has released songs like “Scent of you” (2022), “Maybe” (2024), “Scar to Scar” (2024) and “Back to Life” (2025).
 
The band is set to release its third Japanese EP, “We on Fire,” on April 21.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags &team hybe japan tour asia



