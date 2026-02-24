PPP to change name after June 3 local elections

Survey reveals Lee's approval rating on the rise for 4th consecutive week

Korea aims to support 100 defense-targeted startups by 2030

Incheon Airport Corporation chief to resign as mayoral run speculation mounts

Trump threatens higher tariffs on countries who back out of deals after Supreme Court ruling

'Financially defenseless': Trump warns ruling against tariff policy would damage U.S. economy

'I love the smell of deportations in the morning': Trump references 'Apocalypse Now' as he warns of troop deployment to Chicago

Politics and bureaucracy blindfold truth

Trump hints that U.S. needs more foreign battery workers: 'Let some people come'

Trump says 'MAJOR TRADE DEAL' with key partner coming Thursday