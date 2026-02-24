1 dead, 3 injured in apartment building fire in Gangnam
Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:08 Updated: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:13
One person has died and at least three others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in southern Seoul’s Gangnam District on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said.
The fire started at 6:18 a.m. on the eighth floor of a building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, according to the Gangnam District Office and fire authorities.
A teenage girl died in the blaze. Two other people in the same unit suffered facial burns and inhaled smoke. A resident living on an upper floor also inhaled smoke and reported breathing difficulties.
About 70 residents evacuated on their own, officials said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:48 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 7:36 a.m., about an hour after it began.
Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
