1 dead, 3 injured in apartment building fire in Gangnam

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:08 Updated: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:13
Pictured is an apartment building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 24, after a fire. One person died and at least three others were injured. [YONHAP]

Pictured is an apartment building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 24, after a fire. One person died and at least three others were injured. [YONHAP]

 
One person has died and at least three others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in southern Seoul’s Gangnam District on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said.
 
The fire started at 6:18 a.m. on the eighth floor of a building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, according to the Gangnam District Office and fire authorities.
 

A teenage girl died in the blaze. Two other people in the same unit suffered facial burns and inhaled smoke. A resident living on an upper floor also inhaled smoke and reported breathing difficulties.
 
About 70 residents evacuated on their own, officials said.
 
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:48 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 7:36 a.m., about an hour after it began.
 
Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
 
Police and firefighters conduct an on-site forensics investigation at a building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 24 to identify the cause of a blaze that killed one and injured at least three others. [NEWS1]

Police and firefighters conduct an on-site forensics investigation at a building in the Eunma Apartments complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 24 to identify the cause of a blaze that killed one and injured at least three others. [NEWS1]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
