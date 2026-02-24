Firefighting efforts intensify in Miryang as blaze continues into second day
Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:00
HAMYANG COUNTY, South Gyeongsang — A wildfire that broke out in Miryang, South Gyeongsang, continued for a second day on Tuesday, as forestry authorities stepped up containment efforts.
After issuing a Level 2 wildfire response, officials deployed more than 30 helicopters at daybreak, gradually bringing the blaze under control. Overnight, forestry and fire authorities focused on preventing the flames from spreading to nearby homes.
The containment rate stood at 70 percent as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, up from 12 percent at 9 p.m. the previous day, according to sources from the Korea Forest Service, the South Gyeongsang provincial government and the province’s fire headquarters. However, the affected area expanded from 188 acres to 331 acres overnight as the fire spread. The fire line also grew from 4.4 kilometers (2.7 miles) to 6 kilometers, with 1.8 kilometers still active.
The wildfire began at around 4:10 p.m. Monday on a hillside in Geomse-ri, Samnangjin-eup, Miryang, amid dry weather and strong winds.
Earlier, a wildfire that began in Hamyang County, also in South Gyeongsang, on Saturday was brought under control at around 5 p.m. Monday, two days after it started. However, dry weather conditions have triggered simultaneous wildfires in multiple parts of the country. Fire authorities swiftly redirected personnel and equipment that had been deployed to Hamyang to Miryang to assist with suppression efforts.
The Korea Forest Service transferred on-site command authority to its acting chief at midnight and launched full-scale suppression efforts. At 2 a.m., it raised the response to Level 2, which is issued when the affected area exceeds 247 acres, average wind speeds surpass 11 meters (36 feet) per second or when containment is expected to take more than 48 hours.
Fire authorities, who had earlier issued a national fire mobilization order, worked overnight to shield homes from the encroaching flames. A high-capacity water cannon system — capable of spraying 75,000 liters (19,813 gallons) of water per minute — was deployed at a nearby nursing hospital, blocking flames that had reached the wooded area behind the building. The system is equivalent to the output of 26 large fire engines operating simultaneously.
A total of 184 residents from three nearby villages — Antae, Yuldong and Geomse — as well as patients from the nursing hospital, were evacuated to Samnangjin Elementary School, village halls and private homes. No casualties have been reported so far.
At around 7 a.m., authorities deployed 34 helicopters as the sun rose, boosting containment efforts. A total of 159 fire engines and 745 personnel have also been mobilized. Winds at the scene have eased compared to Monday, and rain is forecast for Miryang starting at noon Tuesday.
