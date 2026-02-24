 After prosecutors dropped the case…
After prosecutors dropped the case…

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 00:05
 
Former Democratic Party (DP) leader Song Young-gil is considering a political comeback after prosecutors dropped their appeal against his acquittal in a bribery case linked to his successful 2021 bid to become the DP chief, finalizing the not-guilty verdict and removing a major legal hurdle. Prosecutors said the decision reflected court rulings that key evidence had been improperly obtained. Song has applied for party reinstatement and said he will consult party leadership on whether to run in the June 3 by-election in Incheon’s Gyeyang-eul district, where he previously served five terms, highlighting how legal risks can give way to renewed electoral ambitions. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
