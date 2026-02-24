Korea falls behind China in technology as science talent base weakens

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea’s technology gap with major competitors is widening, while fewer students are choosing science and engineering fields, raising concerns about the country’s long-term competitiveness.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT’s 2024 technology level assessment reported to the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology, Korea trails the United States by 2.8 years in overall technological capability. China’s gap with the United States is 2.1 years, putting Korea 0.7 years behind its regional rival.Since China first overtook Korea in 2022, the gap has continued to widen. In a comprehensive evaluation of 136 technologies across 11 sectors, Korea ranked last among four major players: the United States, the European Union, China and Japan.The growing distance from China is particularly concerning. In an assessment of 50 national strategic technologies, Korea’s gap with the United States was estimated at 2.6 years, compared with China’s 1.4 years. Even in secondary batteries, a field where Korea had long held a leading position, China has moved ahead. Semiconductors remain one of Korea’s few areas of strength, but Chinese companies are rapidly narrowing the gap.More troubling is the weakening pipeline of future talent. This year, 144 admitted students declined enrollment in industry-linked programs at Yonsei University and Korea University in fields such as semiconductors and automotive engineering. These programs effectively guarantee employment at major firms such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, yet withdrawals increased by nearly 40 percent from the previous year.Private education institute Jongro Academy said many of the students likely chose medical schools or other high-demand programs after receiving multiple admissions offers, reflecting the continued concentration of top students in medical fields.At a time when science and technology are central to national power, major economies are moving in the opposite direction. China is accelerating efforts beyond its “Made in China 2025” initiative toward longer-term industrial strategies, producing about five million engineering graduates each year. Japan has identified 17 strategic industries and is expanding government support to rebuild industrial competitiveness. The United States also views advanced manufacturing as a core element of its industrial and technology strategy.Korea must respond to this global shift. Like its competitors, the government should expand tax and fiscal support for corporate research and development and advanced investment. Policies to attract science and engineering talent should include scholarships, improved working conditions and military service incentives.Industry-linked university programs should also evolve beyond simple job placement to strengthen world-class research capabilities. In an era of intensifying competition for technological leadership, failing to cultivate talent could undermine the country’s economic future.