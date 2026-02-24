 EU pauses U.S. trade deal amid concerns over Trump's new import tax
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

EU pauses U.S. trade deal amid concerns over Trump's new import tax

Published: 24 Feb. 2026, 10:53
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event to proclaim ″Angel Family Day″ in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 23 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event to proclaim ″Angel Family Day″ in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 23 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Frustrated European officials pushed Monday for clarification on how U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a 15 percent global tax on imports would affect the trade deal they struck with Trump this summer, as European Union legislators hit pause on the deal's ratification until they get clarity.
 
The European Parliament’s trade committee postponed a committee vote on ratification after Trump said he would impose the new tariff, following the U.S. Supreme Court's striking down his use of an emergency powers law to set new import taxes. Trump then turned to another section of trade law to justify his imposition of the 15 percent global rate, which takes effect Tuesday.
 

Related Article

The EU position is expressed in five words: “A deal is a deal,” said commission spokesperson Olof Gill. “So now we are simply saying to the U.S., it is up to you to clearly show us what path you are taking to honor the agreement.”
 
The U.S.-EU deal called for a 15 percent cap on tariffs on most European goods imports, while tariffs on U.S. industrial goods would be lowered to zero. While the deal burdened consumers and businesses with a tariff increase from the previous average of 4.8 percent, it also gave businesses certainty so they could plan — a factor credited with helping Europe avoid a recession last year.
 
Since the new 15 percent rate announced Saturday would be applied on top of the previous tariffs, it would break the agreed ceiling on tariffs, said Bernd Lange, chair of the parliament’s trade committee. Legislators postponed a committee vote on the agreement scheduled for Tuesday.
 
Containers are stored at a cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

Containers are stored at a cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Questions surrounded other trade deals done with individual countries, including Brazil, India and Britain. For instance, Britain agreed to a 10 percent maximum tariff with the United States, while India settled on 18 percent and Vietnam accepted 20 percent. Although the Supreme Court decision did not directly affect bilateral deals, they were negotiated using threats of imposing the now invalidated tariffs as leverage. However, reopening those deals could backfire because Trump has made clear he will pursue tariffs under other laws than the one the Supreme Court said he could not apply.
 
U.S. Trade Rep. Jamison Greer said Sunday on the U.S. network CBS's “Face the Nation” program that the administration had made clear to negotiating partners that Trump was intent on tariffs, whether the Supreme Court ruled against him or not, that “whether we won or lost, there were going to be tariffs."
 
He said that the bilateral deals “are good deals, we expect to stand by them, we expect our partners to stand by them.”
 
A steel worker walks beside steel coils during a visit of EU Commissioner for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne at the Thyssenkrupp steelworks in Duisburg, Germany, after the EU Steel Action plan was presented, on March 20, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

A steel worker walks beside steel coils during a visit of EU Commissioner for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne at the Thyssenkrupp steelworks in Duisburg, Germany, after the EU Steel Action plan was presented, on March 20, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Moving from country-specific tariffs to the flat 15 percent global tariff "will have considerable implications elsewhere,” said Atakan Bakiskan, U.S. economist at Berenberg Bank. The new tariff means a reduced rate for some countries, for example, Brazil, which faces a reduction of nearly 15 percentage points and China, which sees a reduction of nearly 10 percentage points.
 
Under the law Trump relied on, these latest tariffs are in effect for only 150 days unless Congress votes to extend them. Trump could use that time to search for other legal provisions that would support his actions.
 
While uncertainty hits European companies, it puts pressure on the U.S. economy as well, where consumers and companies pay the tariffs on goods purchased from abroad. “Uncertainty around trade policy appears here to stay — putting continued pressure on the U.S. economy,” Bakiskan said.

AP
tags trump administration united states european union britain trade tariffs

More in World

U.S. ICE officer training is 'deficient' and 'defective,' former agency lawyer tells congressional forum

EU pauses U.S. trade deal amid concerns over Trump's new import tax

OpenAI officials discuss safety protocols with Canada following school shooting

U.S. sheds light on its allegation of Chinese nuclear test and urges nations to push for disarmament

Surveillance of romantic partner led to El Mencho's deadly capture, Mexican authorities say

Related Stories

Korean automakers brace for impact after Trump tariff threat, but longterm consequences unclear

Trump gov't would start replacing reciprocal tariffs immediately if Supreme Court rules against them: USTR

Which of Trump's tariffs could the U.S. Supreme Court strike down?

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Britain names new U.S. ambassador to replace diplomat with Jeffrey Epstein links
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)