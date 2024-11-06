 Gov't to expand undercover investigations of deepfake sex crimes to include adult victim cases
Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 16:36 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 17:54
Citizens chant slogans against deepfake sex crimes during a rally in central Seoul on Sept. 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

The government said Wednesday it will push to expand the scope of undercover investigations into deepfake sex crimes to include cases where the victims are adults.
 
The Office for Government Policy Coordination unveiled the measure as part of a package of steps drawn up together with relevant ministries to tackle a recent rise in digital sex crimes using deepfake technologies.
 

Under the current sexual crimes punishment law, undercover investigations are limited to deepfake sex crimes targeting children or teenagers but the government plans to push for a revision to the law to allow such investigations into crimes targeting adults as well.
 
According to the government, a large proportion of victims and perpetrators in recent deepfake sex crimes have been between 10 and 19 years old.
 
The package also includes plans to allow platforms carrying deepfake materials to block the images and videos first before requesting a review by the state media regulator.
 
Under a revised regulation, a platform that has been asked by the regulator to delete an illegal video will be required to do so within 24 hours.
 
South Korea has taken a series of steps in recent months to tackle rising digital sex crimes.
 
In September, the National Assembly passed a revision to the sexual crimes punishment law that included punishing people caught possessing, purchasing, storing or viewing deepfake sexual materials and other fabricated videos with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,500).
 
Yonhap 
tags Deepfake

Gov't to expand undercover investigations of deepfake sex crimes to include adult victim cases

