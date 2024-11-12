 Johnny Somali to face trial over convenience store outburst
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 19:03
Screen capture of Johnny Somali's video uploaded on Oct. 9. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Screen capture of Johnny Somali's video uploaded on Oct. 9. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Johnny Somali, a U.S. streamer known for his offensive online antics, will face trial for creating a commotion in a convenience store.
 
The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that the streamer — whose legal name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael — was indicted without detention, charged with obstruction of business. The police handed over the streamer to the prosecution Wednesday.  
 

Ismael uploaded a video of himself pouring instant noodles on a table in a convenience store in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 17. His outburst began after an employee stopped him from drinking alcohol in the store. Ismael also blasted loud music and screamed sexist slurs at the employee.  
 
The video is currently unavailable as his YouTube channel was deleted on Oct. 28.  
 
Ismael faced widespread public backlash after uploading a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace and dancing in front of the monument in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 9.  
 
The statue represents young Korean women forced into sexual slavery during Japan's colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945. These wartime sexual slavery victims are euphemistically referred to as "comfort women." 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
