KBO announces roster for WSBC Premier12



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

The KBO on Thursday announced the 28-member Korean national baseball team roster for the 2024 WSBC Premier12 that begins on Saturday.The Premier12, hosted by Chinese Taipei, Japan and Mexico this year, is a tournament featuring the top 12 teams on the WSBC’s end-of-2023 world rankings.Kia Tigers infielder Kim Do-yeong, who became the youngest player in KBO history to record 30 home runs and 30 steals this year, leads the roster.Tigers pitchers Jung Hai-young, Choi Ji-min and Kwak Do-gyu and outfielder Choi Won-jun also made the cut.The LG Twins will send the most players to the national team at six: pitchers You Young-chan and Im Chan-kyu, catcher Park Dong-won, infielders Moon Bo-gyeong and Shin Min-jae and outfielder Hong Chang-ki.The Doosan Bears will have four pitchers — Gwak Been, Kim Taek-yeon and Lee Young-ha and Choi Seung-yong — on the squad.The KT Wiz are also dispatching pitchers only, with Ko Young-pyo, Park Yeong-hyeon and So Hyeong-jun joining the team.The SSG Landers pitcher Jo Byeong-hyeon and shortstop Park Seong-han are also in the squad alongside Lotte Giants’ first baseman Na Seung-yeop and outfielder Yoon Dong-hee, Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Seo-hyeon, NC Dinos catcher Kim Hyung-jun, infielders Kim Whee-jip and Kim Ju-won, Kiwoom Heroes infielder Song Sung-mun and outfielder Lee Ju-hyoung.The Samsung Lions are the only KBO team without a player picked for the national team.The 28-man roster was cut down from a 34-member shortlist that had initially been called up for tune-up games against the Cuban national team and Korean military team, Sangmu Phoenix, earlier this week and last week.Dinos pitcher Kim Si-hoon, Wiz pitcher Um Sang-back, Tigers pitcher Jeon Sang-hyun and catcher Han Min-su, Phoenix pitcher Cho Min-suk and Lions infielder Kim Young-woo are dropped from the initial squad.The national team will wrap up training on Thursday and jet off to Chinese Taipei on Friday ahead of Korea’s first game against the host on Nov. 13.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]