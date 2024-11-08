North Korean troops suffered combat losses in Kursk, Zelensky says



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed Thursday that North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region have been deployed in combat and suffered "losses."Speaking at a news conference following the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Budapest, Zelensky did not specify the number of casualties among the North Korean forces.He warned that additional North Korean troops could be sent to support Russia unless there is an international response to the deployment.The United States and other Western countries estimate the number of North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia’s Kursk region to be between 10,000 and 11,000. These troops are reportedly assigned to help Russia reclaim parts of the Kursk region currently under Ukrainian control.However, the U.S. Department of Defense said it could not immediately confirm reports of North Korean forces engaging in combat with Ukrainian troops, leaving open questions about the extent of North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine."I said also that [North Korean troops] are likely to engage with Ukrainians just given where they are in Kursk," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a press briefing on Thursday."I can't corroborate those reports right now. It’s something that we’re looking into," she said, but added, "I have no doubt that you will see DPRK soldiers that have moved into that Kursk Oblast start to engage or have already started to engage Ukrainians on the battlefield."Amid rising concerns over strengthened military ties between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday raised the possibility of holding joint military exercises with North Korea."We'll see. We could also conduct exercises. Why not?" Putin said during a plenary session at the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, in Sochi, referencing the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang in June."There is also the fourth article, which speaks of mutual assistance in the event of aggression by another state," he added.Putin has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops in Russia.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]