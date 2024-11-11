Ukraine intercepts coded North Korean military communications in Kursk

Ukrainian intel disclosed on Sunday that it had intercepted military radio communications between North Korean and Russian troops in the Russian region of Kursk.The transmission, intercepted the previous day by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, contained distinct Korean phrases apparently spoken in military code with a North Korean accent, including "one, two," "wait," "one" and ", receiving."The communication intercepts included animal names, with saja meaning lion and mulgae meaning seal in Korean.A man, presumed to be a soldier, appears to be calling a colleague and giving instructions.Ukrainian military interpreted the intercepted radio transmission as containing an immediate return order.Ukrainian and U.S. authorities estimate that around 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to support Russian war efforts in Ukraine and are currently stationed in Kursk.Kursk, a region in Russian territory, has been the site of surprise Ukrainian offensives and parts of it have been occupied by Ukraine since August. Observers believe Russia may mobilize North Korean forces in an attempt to reclaim the area.Ukrainian commander in chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the previous day, "We have received numerous reports indicating that North Korean forces are preparing to join combat operations alongside Russian troops."Some North Korean soldiers have already entered combat and suffered casualties, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Ukrainian and U.S. authorities confirmed a minor clash between North Korean and Ukrainian forces on Nov. 4. Additional reports from Nov. 7 indicated that Russia's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, with North Korean soldiers attached, attacked a Ukrainian position in Kursk.Located in southwestern Russia, Kursk is partly under Ukrainian control. Citing U.S. government sources, the New York Times reported on Sunday that Russia “has assembled a force of 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, as it prepares to begin an assault aimed at reclaiming territory seized by Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia.”BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]