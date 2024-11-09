 North Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS

Published: 09 Nov. 2024, 11:43
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
A GPS screen of Yeonpyeong Island on June 1. [YONHAP]

A GPS screen of Yeonpyeong Island on June 1. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has been carrying out GPS jamming provocations in the Haeju and Kaesong areas since Friday, continuing into Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Saturday.
 
The GPS jamming provocations by Pyongyang are causing some disruptions in the operations of several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft, according to the JCS.
 
“We urge our ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea to be mindful of North Korea’s GPS jamming,” the JCS said in a statement. “We urge North Korea to immediately stop these provocations and strongly warn that they will be responsible for any problems that arise as a result.”
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea North Korea GPS

More in North Korea

North Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS

Over 3,700 North Koreans visited Russia in Q3 for 'studies': report

North Korean troops suffered combat losses in Kursk, Zelensky says

North Korea finds many critics, and a few friends, at UN human rights review

Uncertainty looms for South Korea, U.S. under second Trump presidency

Related Stories

South Korea, U.S. conduct space training against North’s GPS jamming threats

North unveils GPS-guided rockets with 'enhanced precision'

International students grapple with shifting views on North Korea

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)