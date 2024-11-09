North Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS



North Korea has been carrying out GPS jamming provocations in the Haeju and Kaesong areas since Friday, continuing into Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Saturday.The GPS jamming provocations by Pyongyang are causing some disruptions in the operations of several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft, according to the JCS.“We urge our ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea to be mindful of North Korea’s GPS jamming,” the JCS said in a statement. “We urge North Korea to immediately stop these provocations and strongly warn that they will be responsible for any problems that arise as a result.”BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]