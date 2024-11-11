 Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 09:53
A body found in the search for crew members missing in the sinking of a fishing boat off Jeju Island is brought to a harbor on the island on Sunday. [NEWS1]

A body found in the search for crew members missing in the sinking of a fishing boat off Jeju Island is brought to a harbor on the island on Sunday. [NEWS1]

 
One more body was found in the search for crew members missing in last week's sinking of a fishing boat off Jeju Island, the Coast Guard said Monday.
 
The body was identified as that of a Korean crew member in his 60s, raising the death toll from the sinking to four.
 

Related Article

 
The body was found close to the sunken fishing boat around 4 p.m. Sunday during an underwater search by a remote-controlled robot deployed by a Navy vessel, according to the Coast Guard.
 
The 129-ton Geumseong sank off the southern island early last Friday, leaving two crew members dead and 12 missing. One body was found on Saturday.
 
The 10 still missing are eight South Koreans and two Indonesians.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Jeju Boat

More in Social Affairs

PPP forms consultative body to address trainee doctors' strike

Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island

Gov't probe reveals misconduct by 8 members of Korea's Olympic committee

Parody of Rosé's 'APT.' satirizing Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong goes viral online

Major doctors' group votes to impeach embattled chief amid prolonged walkout

Related Stories

Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju, search under way for 4 crewmen

Taking the boat over the mountain

Boats are back

Jeju Biennale 2022 set to run from Nov. 16 to Feb. 12

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)