Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island

One more body was found in the search for crew members missing in last week's sinking of a fishing boat off Jeju Island, the Coast Guard said Monday.The body was identified as that of a Korean crew member in his 60s, raising the death toll from the sinking to four.The body was found close to the sunken fishing boat around 4 p.m. Sunday during an underwater search by a remote-controlled robot deployed by a Navy vessel, according to the Coast Guard.The 129-ton Geumseong sank off the southern island early last Friday, leaving two crew members dead and 12 missing. One body was found on Saturday.The 10 still missing are eight South Koreans and two Indonesians.Yonhap