PPP forms consultative body to address trainee doctors' strike

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday launched a consultative body with the government and doctors' groups to resolve a prolonged walkout by trainee doctors, without participation from opposition parties.Thousands of trainee doctors have left their workplaces in a mass resignation since February to protest the government's decision to sharply raise the medical school quota, causing major disruptions to the national health care service.The consultative body held the first meeting at the National Assembly, attended by PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Sung Tae-yoon, the presidential chief of staff for policy, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and other PPP lawmakers.From the medical community, one group of medical school deans and another group representing medical researchers joined the body. However, the group for junior doctors and the Korea Medical Association, Korea's largest group of doctors, have boycotted the initiative."The decisions made within the consultative body will guide government policy," Han said, calling for the main opposition Democratic Party to join the talks.The prime minister said health care reform encompasses more than increasing the medical school quota, pledging to address trainee doctors' requests for better working conditions and fair compensation.Yonhap