 Ministry suspends duties of sports body chief over alleged misconduct
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 08:53 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 08:53
Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, speaks at a parliamentary audit held on Oct. 22. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Toursim said Monday it has suspended the duties of Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, over suspected misconduct.
 

On Sunday, the ethics inspection team under the Office for Government Policy Coordination announced it asked the police to investigate Lee and other sports officials for alleged improper conduct, such as improper hiring practices and misuse of funds.
 
The ministry said it requested a swift investigation into Lee and suspended his duties.
 
By law, an executive officer of a public institution may be suspended from his duties when he has committed or is suspected of any misconduct, including receiving money or committing sexual crimes.
 
Lee is suspected of ordering the relaxation of job requirements at the Jincheon National Training Center in order to hire a friend of his children. He is accused of bypassing an internal report to lower the applicant's salary and replacing an official who opposed the hiring plan.
 
Other allegations include claims that Lee recommended five acquaintances for positions in Korea's Paris Olympic delegation and offered them travel incentives, which had not been previously planned.

Yonhap
Ministry suspends duties of sports body chief over alleged misconduct

