 Gov't probe reveals misconduct by 8 members of Korea's Olympic committee
Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 17:41 Updated: 10 Nov. 2024, 17:46

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 17:41 Updated: 10 Nov. 2024, 17:46
Lee Kee-Heung, president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), listens to a question at a parliamentary audit held on Oct. 22. [YONHAP]

The government revealed Sunday that it uncovered suspected cases of misconduct by eight members of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), including executives and President Lee Kee-Heung.  
 
The Prime Minister's Secretariat's Office for Government Policy Coordination revealed findings of improper hiring practices, solicitation of sponsorship items, personal use of sponsored goods and wasting budgets. The office said that Lee and seven others would be reported to the National Office of Investigation for further investigation.
 

The office’s inspection team launched a monthlong on-site investigation beginning Oct. 8, dispatching six investigators after receiving reports of alleged misconduct within the KSOC.
 
According to the team, Lee is alleged to have improperly influenced the hiring of his daughter’s college friend for a position at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong. Investigations revealed that Lee provided a resume to a high-ranking training center official and instructed several times that the hiring qualifications be altered, such as requiring national team experience and a Level Two professional sports instructor certification.  
 
Lee Kee-Heung, President of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), listens to a question at a parliamentary audit held on Oct. 22. [YONHAP]

Lee allegedly disregarded internal recommendations for a salary reduction when adjusting qualifications and replaced the hiring department head who opposed these adjustments. The position was publicly opened with relaxed qualifications on Aug. 9, 2022, and a friend of Lee's daughter was ultimately hired.  
 
The inspection team additionally obtained statements indicating that, with Lee’s approval, a chairman of a sports association was asked to cover expenses for nutrition supplements and uniforms for athletes.  
 
According to these statements, the chairman, a long-time associate of Lee's, had expressed interest in a key position related to the Paris Olympics earlier this year. The chairman was eventually appointed to his desired position and reportedly covered approximately 80 million won ($57,220) in related expenses.
 
The inspection team also flagged potential embezzlement, noting that the KSOC purchased Olympic delegation tickets worth 187 million won in advance, bypassing procedures, and failed to refund tickets worth around 32 million won that were no longer needed.
 
Lee Kee-Heung, President of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), speaks at a parliamentary audit held on Oct. 22. [NEWS1]

A high-ranking official at the National Training Center is also under investigation for allegedly contacting sponsors directly to acquire bedding sets valued at around 47 million won, which he kept in a separate storage area for personal use.
 
The inspection team also plans to inform the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the agency overseeing the KSOC, to take action against individuals for breaches against its regulations, including Lee’s inappropriate remarks, improper use of work expenses and policy violations.
 
The inspection team further confirmed issues, such as budget wastage due to the sudden change in venue for the Paris Olympics delegation disbandment ceremony, the use of corporate credit cards outside of work locations without proper approvals and the prepayment of work expenses through falsified documentation, revealing operational problems within the KSOC.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
