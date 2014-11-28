Korea Joongang Daily
Political forces get ready for Ban’s return
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will return to Korea on Jan. 12, three days earlier than expected, amid growing expectation that the 72-year-old former diplomat will declare a bid for the presidency.
Ban told Korean reporters on the way out of his residence in New York Tuesday that he would come back to Korea next week, while not confirming or denying his intention to run in the race to succeed impeached President Park Geun-hye…
Trump’s tweets closely monitored by ministry
When Donald J. Trump tweets, Seoul will be listening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ North American Affairs Bureau recently assigned an officer to screen Trump’s Twitter…
Cramped hen cages blamed for mass AI culls
Korea is going through the worst outbreak of avian influenza in history. Less than 50 days after the first case of the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus strain was reported…
Korean shipbuilders outpaced by Japanese rivals in orders
After a tough year of order droughts, Korean shipbuilders have been overtaken by Japanese competitors in terms of order backlogs for the first time in 17 years…
Universal Studios project stalled
The Korean Water Resources Corporation (K-water) said it failed to sign a contract with Universal Studios Korea to build an amusement park in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi…
Banks prep to change top brass
Two of the country’s biggest banks, Woori and Shinhan, are taking first steps toward changing their top management…
Stock inheritance is likelier in Korea
More than half of Korea’s top stock wealthy have become rich from inheritance, a phenomenon more stark than in the United States, Japan and China…
With new Morning, Kia eyes comeback
Inside a clean white room at Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang research lab here, a large robotic arm was busy compressing a seat for Kia Motors’ Morning compact car…
How fashion site Imvely clicks with online shoppers
In the world of online retailers, 10,000 pieces is the standard of a “hit” product. But on Imvely, the popular online site for women’s wear, merchandise moves fast…
Energy sector gets financial boost
To invigorate the local energy industry, public and private institutions in Korea will continue to join efforts in 2017. Their latest endeavor came Wednesday…
Stock sell-off by Chinese is apparent retaliation
Rancorous political relations between Seoul and Beijing are said to have affected Korea’s entertainment and tourism industries, and now there appears to be a new victim…
Finance czar vows to lift economy
Korea’s finance minister said Wednesday that the government will make an all-out effort to front-load its budget spending in the first quarter to pre-emptively cope…
Chung’s appeal to stay in Denmark denied by court
Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil who is at the center of the power abuse and corruption scandal engulfing the presidency of Park Geun-hye…
Choi dodges questioning again
An independent counsel investigating the abuse of power that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye said it will take all necessary legal measures to question…
Suh demands Saenuri chief leave the party
Saenuri Party lawmaker Suh Chung-won demanded Wednesday that party interim chief, In Myung-jin, leave the party after In demanded that Suh and his fellow Park loyalists…
Bringing Thailand’s famous smiles to Seoul
Taking to the streets to fight misogyny
After frenzy, foreign desserts fail to stay sweet
Political forces get ready for Ban’s return
Finding the new in the old
Girls’ Generation Seohyun to release album
Seohyun is the latest member of Girls’ Generation to make a solo debut…
Police: Comedian innocent of harassment
Comedian Lee Se-young was declared innocent of sexual harassment accusations…
Trax makes comeback after 5 years
Rock band Trax is making its long-awaited return with a self-produced song…
Indie counsel investigates role of NIS
The independent counsel team led by Park Young-soo announced on Tuesday that it raided the home of Lee Byung-kee, former chief of staff to President Park Geun-hye…
North Korean embassies defend Kim’s reputation
North Korean embassies are in a pinch as their attempts to defend Pyongyang’s human rights record overseas is backfiring and the international communit…
Opposition parties seek a boost by lowering voting age to 18
Opposition parties from both sides of the ideological spectrum are pushing forward plans to lower the voting age to 18…
Lawmakers head to Beijing to discuss tension
A group of seven Korean opposition lawmakers on Wednesday embarked on a three-day trip to Beijing to discuss diplomatic tension between the two countries…
‘Zombie’ is back and feeling hungry
South Korean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jung Chan-sung said Wednesday he is ready to return to the octagon after more than three years away…
Beauty queen’s talent is volleyball
KGC Korea Ginseng’s women’s volleyball team in Daejeon is all smiles thanks to Alaina Bergsma, 26, of the United States. After being bottom-ranked…
Gang is at his best when out of his element
Actor Gang Dong-won has rarely been in a movie that wasn’t a commercial success. That is, until this year. “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned”…
SPORTS
Facing indictment, Pirates’ infielder is dropped from team
