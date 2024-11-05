 Kospi opens lower as investors remain watchful ahead of U.S. election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower as investors remain watchful ahead of U.S. election

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 10:28
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares kicked off lower Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
 
The Kospi fell 18.47 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,570.5 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, Wall Street closed lower as investors treaded water ahead of the U.S. presidential election Tuesday, where former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls.
 
Investors' eyes are also on the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that opens Wednesday, where the Federal Reserve will decide whether to issue another rate cut.
 
In Seoul, most big-cap shares started in negative territory.
 
Samsung Electronics slid 2.39 percent, while SK hynix jumped 2.06 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution lost 1.41 percent, and Samsung SDI plunged 4.3 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor dropped 1.62 percent, with Kia down 0.72 percent.
 
NCsoft also lost more than 3 percent following a disappointing earnings release the previous day.
 
Among the few gainers, Samsung Biologics increased 0.2 percent, and Korea Zinc soared 7 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,374.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.5 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Market Kospi

More in Finance

BOK to test digital voucher to replace paper and plastic card vouchers

FSS blocks Korea Zinc's share issuance plan

Finance minister calls for $430M hike in reserve funds in wake of U.S. election

Won plummets as Trump declares victory

Asian shares follow Wall Street rally as Americans cast votes

Related Stories

Stocks open higher as investors look for bargains

Stocks open higher on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Shares open higher as Wall Street goes into Thanksgiving

Stocks open flat amid Israel-Hamas war, rate hike woes

Kospi opens lower as tech and auto giants weigh on market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)