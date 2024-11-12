 CJ CheilJedang's Q3 profit falls 8% to 212 billion won
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 09:45
CJ CheilJedang logo [CJ CHEILJEDANG]

CJ CheilJedang on Tuesday reported its third quarter net profit of 212.2 billion won ($151.4 million), down 8 percent from a year earlier.
 
Operating income for the July-September period was 416.2 billion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.4 percent to 7.41 trillion won.
 

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 162 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 
 

