 Kospi opens lower as market weighs Trump policy impact
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 09:41
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Shares opened lower Tuesday bucking continued bullish runs on Wall Street, amid lingering uncertainties over the impact of the new Trump administration's policies on the domestic industry.
 
The Korean won also breached the psychologically important level of 1,400 won against the U.S. dollar.
 

The Kospi fell 12.62 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,519.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, Nasdaq composite increased 0.06 percent to a fresh high, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average also moving up 0.69 percent. The S&P 500 also rose 0.1 percent.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics plunged 2 percent and SK hynix slid 2.18 percent. LG Energy Solution, on the other hand, gained 1.08 percent.
 
SK Innovation also lost 0.65 percent, and Amorepacific sank 4.72 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,400.7 won against the greenback, up 6 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
