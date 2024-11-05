Lotte pounces on pup pop-up in Jamsil

A "Puppy Happiness" pop-up store has opened at Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch on Tuesday.Running until Nov. 26, the products are themed around Disney and Pixar movies, such as its "Toy Story" and "Monsters, Inc." franchises, with 25 special edition items. The pop-up will offer special coupons for customers who spend a certain amount.