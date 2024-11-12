Homeplus running wine discount event through Nov. 20

Homeplus announced Tuesday that it would hold a "MEGA" discount event on wine and whiskey through Nov. 20.International wines will be on sale across 50 different stores, including over 1,000 bottles of 2021 Chateau Talbot for around 100,000 won ($71.38) on Thursday, 2021 Chateau Calon Segur for 180,000 won on Friday and 2021 Chateau Montrose for 260,000 won on Saturday. The whiskey lineup features Hibiki, Macallan, Glendronach and more.Offline and liquor pick-up customers who spend more than 100,000 won on wine or 150,000 won on whiskey will receive a 20,000 won discount.