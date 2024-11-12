Homeplus running wine discount event through Nov. 20
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:32 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:41
Homeplus announced Tuesday that it would hold a "MEGA" discount event on wine and whiskey through Nov. 20.
International wines will be on sale across 50 different stores, including over 1,000 bottles of 2021 Chateau Talbot for around 100,000 won ($71.38) on Thursday, 2021 Chateau Calon Segur for 180,000 won on Friday and 2021 Chateau Montrose for 260,000 won on Saturday. The whiskey lineup features Hibiki, Macallan, Glendronach and more.
Offline and liquor pick-up customers who spend more than 100,000 won on wine or 150,000 won on whiskey will receive a 20,000 won discount.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)