 Samsung to expand Cheonan chip packaging facility for HBM ramp-up
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung to expand Cheonan chip packaging facility for HBM ramp-up

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:44 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 19:13
  • 기자 사진
  • PARK EUN-JEE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


From left: Samsung Electronics President Nam Seok-woo, South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum and Cheonan City Mayor Park Sang-don pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday. [SOUTH CHUNGCHEONG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

From left: Samsung Electronics President Nam Seok-woo, South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum and Cheonan City Mayor Park Sang-don pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday. [SOUTH CHUNGCHEONG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

 
Samsung Electronics will expand its semiconductor packaging facility in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, by 2027 to ramp up the production of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.
 
The size of the investment was not disclosed, but it will be more cost-effective than a typical expansion of a chip packaging site given that the chipmaker will rent a building owned by its subsidiary, Samsung Display.
 

Related Article

Under a memorandum of understanding signed with the provincial government on Tuesday, the new facility is scheduled to be completed by December 2027.
 
The site is where Samsung’s existing HBM packaging facility is located, while most of its chip manufacturing plants are in Pyeongtaek or Hwaseong in Gyeonggi.
 
Packaging is considered crucial to optimizing the efficiency of high-end chips like HBM.
 
The manner in which a chip is packaged impacts the flow of electricity into chips and facilitates its connection to the rest of the system, as well as contributing to cooling and damage protection.
 
Despite its best efforts, Samsung's HBM3E chips have yet to gain approval from Nvidia. Rival SK hynix is the AI chip behemoth's main supplier of the high-end memory.
 
South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum pledged to facilitate the administrative approval and financial support needed for the building of the new packaging lines.
 
“[The province] will come up with more policies conducive to fostering the growth of Samsung and local economy,” the governor said in a statement released by the provincial government.
 
Other government officials such as Cheonan City Mayor Park Sang-don as well as Samsung Electronics President Nam Seok-woo also attended the ceremony celebrating the signing.
 
Update, Nov. 11: Changed date memorandum of understanding was signed to Tuesday. 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Samsung HBM

More in Industry

LG Electronics taps Axis Capital as underwriter for $1.5 billion Indian IPO

Samsung to expand Cheonan chip packaging facility for HBM ramp-up

Homeplus running wine discount event through Nov. 20

Shinsegae opens Bath & Body Works pop-up

Korean public gas utility's earnings jump 90 percent, rebounding from loss

Related Stories

Samsung making 'significant progress' toward supplying Nvidia with HBM

Nvidia approves Samsung’s HBM3 chips for China-exclusive processor

Samsung dumps ASML shares for $3.3 billion investment war chest

Samsung forecasts CXL-related sales in latter half of year

SK hynix announces world's first 1c DRAM chips
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)