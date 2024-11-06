 President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 12:09
President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's minister of the National Guard, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's minister of the National Guard, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the defense industry cooperation between Korea and Saudi Arabia will play a pivotal role in advancing the two countries' relations in a broad range of fields.
 
Yoon called the oil-rich country a "key partner" for Korea's economy and energy security during a meeting with Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi minister of the National Guard, at the presidential office.
 

Related Article

 
"The defense collaboration between the two countries would not only strengthen Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities but deepen bilateral ties," Yoon said, describing Korea as a "best partner" for Saudi Arabia capable of cooperation across various areas.
 
Abdullah evaluated that the defense cooperation between the countries was already at a high-level, and shared that he could witness Korea's advanced weapons systems during the Korean Army's fire-power demonstrations and displays of weapons systems earlier in the day, according to the office.
 
Ahead of the meeting, Abdullah observed an integrated firepower drill and displays of weapons systems, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and K2 tanks, and held talks with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on defense and security cooperation.
 
In November 2023, Korean defense company LIG Nex1 signed a $3.2 billion deal to supply 10 Cheongung mid-range surface-to-air missile block II systems.
 
In addition, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation has been shortlisted for major renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia estimated at 3 trillion won ($2.17 billion).
 
As minister of the National Guard, Abdullah oversees a specialized military branch responsible for internal security, protection of the royal family and safeguarding key sites, including the holy cities of Mecca and Medina and important oil fields.
 
The National Guard operates separately from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense and has its own budget, forces and command structure.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Saudi Arabia

More in Diplomacy

South Korean president congratulates Trump for winning White House race

Andy Kim makes history as first Korean American to win Senate seat

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

G7 diplomats condemn North Korea’s ICBM launch, call for complete denuclearization

Voters head to polls as Korea watches closely for shifts in U.S. foreign policy

Related Stories

Hanwha Group, Saudi Arabia to co-develop defense products

Land minister, 22 companies pitching for work in Saudi NEOM project

Seoul, Riyadh discuss cooperation on energy

Naver to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia to expand regional reach

Super Junior appointed ambassador of Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)