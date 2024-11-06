Gwangju FC suffers first ACLE loss of the season in 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Gwangju FC lost 2-0 to Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) league stage on Tuesday, marking their first loss in the tournament this season.The match at Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium in Japan was one-sided from the start, with Kobe consistently breaking through the Gwangju defense with a cohesive display.Kobe were aggressive in trying to win the ball and created multiple chances in Gwangju’s territory, although none resulted in the opening goal at first.By comparison, Gwangju struggled. The defenders had difficulty during build-ups, misjudging passes at times and failing to counter the pressure effectively.The K League club found it hard to break through, and when Gwangju’s Jasir Asani latched onto a precise pass in the 22nd minute, the Kobe defense quickly adjusted and won the ball back.Kobe eventually broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with Taisei Miyashiro scoring from the penalty spot after Gwangju were penalized for a handball.In the second half, Gwangju were again kept busy defending. Kobe smoothly advanced their build-ups and made effective passes, leading to the second goal from Daiju Sasaki in the 54th minute.Miyashiro initially took a shot which was saved, but Sasaki was quick to react and head in the rebound.Kobe continued to dominate for the rest of the match. By the final whistle, Kobe had recorded 12 shots, seven of which were on target, while Gwangju only had one shot on target — their only attempt of the game.Tuesday's loss was Gwangju's first of the 2024-25 ACLE season, following three straight wins in their first three matches.Gwangju now sit in second place, just behind Kobe, in the 12-team table. The top eight clubs will advance to the round of 16.The K League side's next match is against Shanghai Shenhua on Nov. 27.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]