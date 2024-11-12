PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in chosen in Ligue 1 team of the week



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in made it into the Ligue 1 team of the week on Monday after his performance in his side's 4-2 win over Angers on Saturday when he bagged two goals and one assist.Lee imposed a significant presence on the pitch during the fixture, making five key passes and scoring his first double with PSG since joining in the 2023-24 season.With PSG, Lee has established himself as a key player in various roles, playing as a winger, attacking midfielder or false nine.Last season saw him rack up five goals and five assists in 36 matches across all competitions, contributing to PSG’s three titles: Trophee des Champions, French Cup and Ligue 1.This season so far has already seen him surpass his goal tally from last season, having picked up six goals and one assist in 15 matches in all competitions.PSG have also been on a good run this campaign, sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table with nine wins, two draws and zero losses as of Tuesday.Lee’s good form comes as the Korean national team heads into two 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the November international break.Lee, a regular national team pick, was called up again alongside fellow Korean midfielders based in Europe, like Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord and Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City.The PSG midfielder, who has 33 caps, has played all four matches under Hong Myung-bo, who took charge of the national team in September.Lee did pick up an assist in the qualifier against Oman on Sept. 10, but has yet to register a goal under Hong.Korea play Kuwait on Thursday and face Palestine on the following Tuesday.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]