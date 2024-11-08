 Samsung Biologics acquires three ISO certificates, including for compliance management
Samsung Biologics acquires three ISO certificates, including for compliance management

Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 15:41
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Third from left, Samsung Biologics Executive VIce President Kim Dong-joong, BSI Korea CEO Lim Seong-hwan and Samsung Biologics Executive Vice President Lee Kyu-ho pose for a photo with ISO certifications at the firm's headquarters in Incheon on Thursday. [SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS]

Samsung Biologics said on Friday that it was granted three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), including for compliance management and information security.
 
It is the first time the bio tech company has acquired a global license for compliance management, or ISO 37301, which evaluates whether a company’s compliance processes and policies are systematically established and operated according to international standards.
 
Samsung Biologics also renewed two certifications for information security and cloud security, labeled ISO 27001 and ISO 27017, respectively.
 
Samsung’s biopharmaceutical arm remains the only global company in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector to hold booth certifications, according to the firm.
 
With the acquisition, the company hopes to strengthen trust with its international clients.
 
“As a leading company in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, Samsung Biologies will continue to enhance its environmental, social and governance management practices, further boosting trust with our customers and stakeholders,” Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said in a statement.
 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Samsung Biologics

