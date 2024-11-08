Samsung Biologics acquires three ISO certificates, including for compliance management



Samsung Biologics said on Friday that it was granted three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), including for compliance management and information security.It is the first time the bio tech company has acquired a global license for compliance management, or ISO 37301, which evaluates whether a company’s compliance processes and policies are systematically established and operated according to international standards.Samsung Biologics also renewed two certifications for information security and cloud security, labeled ISO 27001 and ISO 27017, respectively.Samsung’s biopharmaceutical arm remains the only global company in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector to hold booth certifications, according to the firm.With the acquisition, the company hopes to strengthen trust with its international clients.“As a leading company in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, Samsung Biologies will continue to enhance its environmental, social and governance management practices, further boosting trust with our customers and stakeholders,” Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said in a statement.BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]