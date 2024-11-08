Johnny Somali apologizes to Koreans, cites ignorance, different comedy cultures



LEE SOO-JUNG

Johnny Somali, a U.S. YouTuber known for his provocative content, apologized to Koreans for mocking a bronze statue memorializing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, according to a video uploaded on Thursday.Johnny Somali — identified by his legal name Ramsey Khalid Ismael — faced widespread public censure after uploading a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace and dancing in front of the sculpture in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct.9.The statue represents young Korean women forced into sexual slavery during Japan's colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945. These wartime sexual slavery victims are euphemistically referred to as "comfort women."In the apology video uploaded by a user with the handle “jcompany2020,” a group of people brought Ismael out of a parked car near another Statue of Peace in Dobong District in northern Seoul and escorted him to the statue. They also demanded that Ismael apologize for his actions.Ismael said he was unaware of the “significance of the statue, and his actions were just for entertainment for audiences from America who do not know much about the comfort women and the statue.”“I just want to apologize for what I have done, and my behaviors did not mean to hurt Koreans’ pride this much,” Ismael said, expressing hope people would accept his apology.“I am a young person who wants to grow as a man. When people make mistakes in life, they should own up to it. I will no longer talk about or touch the statue again," Ismael said.He said people and viewers “could get past the situation and use the happening as a learning situation,” as many people worldwide discovered the statue's meaning through his actions.Ismael also noted the different comedy cultures in the United States and Korea.“In America, we have different kinds of comedy and culture,” Ismael said, adding that he realized that Korea is a “totally different kind of place where this kind of behavior is unacceptable,” seemingly referring to his actions on Oct. 9.He said it was "hurtful" that his actions harmed Korean pride and culture. He added that he did not want to cause pain or get anybody in trouble.Viewers and the streaming platform users doubted Ismael’s sincerity and criticized the YouTubers’ vigilante actions, saying they “do not represent Koreans” and “have no authority to demand or accept apologies.”Ismael is currently undergoing police investigation on charges of obstruction of business, the Seoul Mapo Police Precinct said on Oct. 31. Ismael reportedly interfered with service at a convenience store in Mapo District in western Seoul on Oct. 17.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]