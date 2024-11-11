U.S. streamer Johnny Somali handed to Korean prosecutors for convenience store outburst

Johnny Somali, a U.S. streamer known for his offensive online antics, was handed over to the Korean prosecution for creating a commotion in a convenience store.According to the Seoul Mapo Police Precinct on Monday, the streamer — whose legal name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael — was handed over Wednesday on charges of obstructing a business.Ismael uploaded a video of himself pouring instant noodles on a table in a convenience store in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 17. His outburst began after an employee stopped him from drinking alcohol in the store. Ismael also blasted loud music and screamed sexist slurs at the employee.The video is currently unavailable as his YouTube channel was deleted on Oct. 28.Ismael faced widespread public backlash after uploading a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace and dancing in front of the monument in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 9.The statue represents young Korean women forced into sexual slavery during Japan's colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945. These wartime sexual slavery victims are euphemistically referred to as "comfort women."The streamer was eventually struck in the face by a man while livestreaming on Oct. 24 and kicked by another during a broadcast with his Korean acquaintance, Heon-jong "Hank" Yoo, on Oct. 27.Yoo is a notorious online figure who referred to himself on social media as a “Texas Asian Nazi” and was sentenced to jail and deportation from the United States in 2019 for federal firearms law violations.Ismael initially doubled down on his obscene actions with more inflammatory comments and behavior, including praising former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his now-deleted backup channel, “Johnny Somali Live.”Abe, who was assassinated in Japan while campaigning in 2022, was known for his hawkish attitude toward Korea, including denying that the Japanese government forced Korean women into wartime sexual slavery.Ismael was attacked once more on Oct. 31 by YouTuber Yoo Dal-geun, who was subsequently arrested, on a street in Songpa District, southern Seoul. He is reportedly a former member of the Korean Navy's Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), the Korean equivalent of U.S. Navy SEALs.Ismael eventually uploaded an apology video on Nov. 6 on the YouTube channel “jcompany2020.” In the video, a group of people brought Ismael out of a parked car near another Statue of Peace in Dobong District in northern Seoul and escorted him to the statue. They also demanded that Ismael apologize for his actions.Ismael said he was unaware of the “significance of the statue, and his actions were just for entertainment for audiences from America who do not know much about the comfort women and the statue.” He also cited differences in the comedy cultures of Korea and the United States.Viewers and the streaming platform users doubted Ismael’s sincerity and criticized the YouTubers’ vigilante actions, saying they “do not represent Koreans” and “have no authority to demand or accept apologies.”Ismael also reported that he was being followed by someone to the police on Friday in Guri, Gyeonggi.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]