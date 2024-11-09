OpenAI's ChatGPT back up after brief outage

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT was back up after an outage affected thousands of users, the company said on Friday."Issues with ChatGPT have now been resolved," OpenAI said in a statement on its website.OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X, formerly Twitter, that ChatGPT had been down for 30 minutes, adding a frown emoji and saying, "We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us."Outage tracking website Downdetector.com said ChatGPT's services were down for about half an hour, affecting over 19,403 users.Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, it has attracted 250 million weekly active users.OpenAI's valuation has jumped to $157 billion from $14 billion in 2021 as revenues climbed to $3.6 billion from zero, far exceeding Altman's projections at the time.Reuters