Kospi opens lower over policy uncertainties from Trump's win

Shares opened lower on Monday, as investors sat on the sidelines over policy uncertainties under the incoming Trump administration.The Kospi fell 12.6 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,548.55 in the first 15 minutes of trading.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics moved down 2.11 percent, and SK hynix shed 1.8 percent.LG Energy Solution, on the other hand, increased 8.91 percent.Posco Holdings fell 1.09 percent, and Korea Zinc sank 11.43 percent.Financial shares also opened bearish, with KB Financial falling 1.18 percent and Shinhan Financial moving down 0.7 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,395.2 won against the greenback, up 8.8 won from the previous session.Yonhap