Korea JoongAng Daily

LG Energy to power Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to Mars with battery deal

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 09:53
  • 기자 사진
  • SARAH CHEA
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


SpaceX launches its fourth flight test of Starship from Launch Complex 1 at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, in June. [YONHAP]

LG Energy Solution will supply batteries to Elon Musk's SpaceX for its Starship rocket for Mars.  
 
The Korean battery maker is currently in the process of developing batteries for the spacecraft based on its cylindrical batteries, according to multiple local reports.   
 

LG Energy currently supplies SpaceX with 2170 cylindrical-type batteries, indicating their size of 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) in diameter and 70 millimeters in length.  
 
LG Energy declined to comment, adding that "nothing can be confirmed related to deals with clients."  
 
Starship is a fully reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed for a Mars mission and completed its fifth test flight last month. It is designed to carry up to 100 people — around 20 times more than existing rockets — and can deliver 100 tons of payload.  
 
SpaceX aims to have Starship up and running by September 2025, when the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis 3 moon mission is scheduled to lift off.  
 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]
