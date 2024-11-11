Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board

Samsung Electronics, Korea's tech giant, topped other local companies in the number of female executives this year, a local headhunting firm said Monday.Unico Search conducted a survey of the country's top 100 companies in terms of sales to see how many women were in executive positions in 2024.Samsung Electronics had 81, followed by CJ CheilJedang and Naver with 26 each, Hyundai Motor with 20, Amorepacific with 16, and Lotte Shopping and LG Electronics with 14 each, the survey showed.The overall number of female executives in the top 100 firms climbed to 463 this year from 439 a year earlier.In terms of the ratio of female executives in each firm, however, leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific topped the list with its 16 accounting for 28 percent of the leadership, followed by CJ CheilJedang with 23 percent, Naver with 19.7 percent and Lotte Shopping with 16 percent.The ratio of female executives in all 100 firms also continued to rise to 6.3 percent this year from 6 percent last year, 5.6 percent in 2022 and 4.8 percent in 2021.Yonhap