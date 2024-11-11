 Test booklets and answer sheets prepared for delivery ahead of CSAT exam
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:31 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 18:07
Staffers prepare to load test booklets and answer sheets into transport vehicles at a printing facility in Sejong on Monday morning, three days before the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), an exam that determines what colleges Korean students can enroll in. The Ministry of Education announced that the test materials will be distributed to 85 testing districts nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, with involvement from district officials, local education office representatives and ministry personnel, accompanied by police escorts during transportation. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Staffers prepare to load test booklets and answer sheets into transport vehicles at a printing facility in Sejong on Monday morning, three days before the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), an exam that determines what colleges Korean students can enroll in. The Ministry of Education announced that the test materials will be distributed to 85 testing districts nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, with involvement from district officials, local education office representatives and ministry personnel, accompanied by police escorts during transportation.
 
Distribution officials load test booklets and answer sheets into transport vehicles at a printing facility in Sejong on Monday morning, three days before the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), an exam that determines what colleges Korean students will enroll in. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Traffic safety officers at Suwon Nambu Police Station in Yeongtong District, Gyeonggi, place informational signs on support vehicles on Monday. The vehicles will be deployed for special traffic management around test sites on exam day. [NEWS1]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags CSAT

