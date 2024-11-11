18세 김민수, 챔피언스리그 무대 전격 데뷔

지로나 미드필더 김민수(왼쪽)가 11월 5일 네덜란드 필립스 스타디온에서 PSV 에인트호벤을 상대로 열린 챔피언스리그 경기 중 볼 경합을 하고 있다. [AP=연합뉴스]

Korean midfielder Kim Min-su made his Champions League at 18-years-old debut for Girono on Tuesday, coming on in the 78th minute of a 4-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven.한국인 미드필더 김민수는 화요일(11월 5일) 지로나가 PSV 에인트호벤을 상대로 4-0으로 패한 경기에 후반 33분 교체 출전하며 18세 나이에 챔피언스리그 데뷔전을 치렀다.Despite the late start, Kim was still on the pitch for the final two goals of the game. PSV piled on in the final minutes, scoring goals three and four in the 83rd and 88th minutes.김민수는 늦게 투입됐지만 경기 막판 두 골이 나올 때는 경기장에 있었다. PSV는 경기 막바지, 후반 38분과 43분에 3·4번째 골을 넣으며 공격을 퍼부었다.His Champions League debut comes after making his senior team debut for Girona in La Liga last on Oct. 19.그의 챔피언스리그 데뷔는 그가 10월 29일 라리가에서 지로나 1군 데뷔를 한 뒤 이뤄졌다.The 18-year-old started his football career at fellow Spanish team CE Mercantile in 2020. He then moved to CF Damm, also in Spain, that same year, before joining Girona’s B team in 2022.올해 18세인 그는 2020년 스페인 CE 메르간틸에서 축구 경력을 시작했다. 이후 같은 해 스페인 CF 담으로 이적했고, 2022년엔 지로나 2군에 합류했다.Although fairly unknown to most Korean fans, Kim is a versatile midfielder who can play as a forward, winger or attacking midfielder, giving Girona manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muño multiple options.한국 팬에게는 비교적 덜 알려진 인물이지만 김민수는 공격수, 윙어 및 공격형 미드필더 포지션을 소화할 수 있는 다재다능한 미드필더로 지로나의 미겔 산체스 감독에게 다양한 선택권을 준다.Kim is the only Korean player in La Liga this season. Former Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-in played in the Spanish league until last season and transferred to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.김민수는 올 시즌 라리가에서 뛰는 유일한 한국 선수다. 전 마요르카 미드필더 이강인은 지난 시즌까지 라리가에서 활약한 후 지난 여름 파리 생제르맹으로 이적했다.He has played four matches across all competitions this season, with two appearances in La Liga and one appearance each in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.그는 이번 시즌 라리가에서 두 번, 코파 델 레이와 챔피언스리그에 각각 한 번 출전, 올 시즌모든 대회에서 총 4경기를 뛰었다.WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]