Freezing out Seoul (국문)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday had consecutive telephone conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, apparently to discuss and coordinate practical ways to cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. We take special note of the conversations as they took place amid deepening concerns about a possible sixth nuclear test ahead of the 85th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Army. Given the volatile conditions, we can hardly rule out the possibility of Uncle Sam launching a surgical air strike on the North’s nuclear facilities if it crosses the red line by provoking South Korea and its allies with another nuclear test or missile launch.
Of course, American military action against the North is possible only when it is backed by far superior military force and several international conditions such as China’s acquiescence, the U.S. government’s unflinching determination and South Korea’s participation in the lead-up to the decision.
Among those conditions, though, China’s North Korea policy shows tangible signs of change. In an editorial on Saturday, the Global Times, China’s most belligerent state mouthpiece, went so far as to say that China can accept a U.S. air strike on North Korean nuclear facilities and also could cut its oil supplies — but if South Korean and U.S. forces cross the demarcation line to seek a regime change in North Korea, it vowed to retaliate militarily. That’s a significant change in Beijing’s positions as the editorial made clear that Pyongyang’s nuclear development is outside of the North Korea-China Friendship Treaty of 1961.
For its part, the Trump administration is reaffirming its strong determination at home and abroad. Senior officials dealing with diplomatic and security matters in Washington plan to beef up their communications with Congress to seek its understanding on the administration’s new policy toward Pyongyang. The officials are scheduled to brief the entire Senate behind closed doors on Wednesday. In the same context, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday will discuss reinforced pressure and sanctions on the North by directly presiding over a ministerial-level meeting of the UN Security Council members.
However, it is very troubling that Trump did not call his South Korean counterpart. Security experts attribute this to South Korea’s extraordinary political situation in which acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn is orchestrating the next presidential election after former president Park Geun-hye’s ouster.
Nevertheless, South Korea should not be excluded from such critical discussions, particularly since the destiny of our nation could be at stake. The government must first make our position fully reflected in a contingency meeting today of the Six-Party Talks’ three senior representatives from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in Tokyo.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 25, Page 34
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 23일(현지시간) 시진핑 중국 국가주석과 아베 신조 일본 총리와 연속 통화한 것은 긴박한 북핵 문제 논의와 해법 조율을 위한 목적으로 분석된다. 우리는 이번 통화가 북한 건군기념일인 25일을 앞두고 6차 핵실험에 대한 우려가 커지고 한반도 주변으로 미 군사력이 집결 중인 상황에서 이뤄졌다는 점에 주목한다. 만일 북한이 핵·미사일을 앞세운 전략적 도발로 ‘레드라인’을 넘으면 미국이 ‘외과수술식 타격’에 나설 가능성을 배제할 수 없다.
물론 대북 군사조치를 하려면 압도적 무력뿐 아니라 다양한 국제정치적 조건도 충족해야 한다. 중국의 묵인·방조, 미 지도부의 의지·결단, 그리고 우리의 의사결정 참여가 기본이다. 이 가운데 중국의 대북정책은 이미 변화 조짐을 보여주고 있다. 관영매체 환구시보가 지난 22일 사평(社平·사설)에서 “한·미가 군사분계선 침범과 북한 정권 교체를 하지 않는 조건이라면 중국이 미국의 북핵 시설 타격을 받아들이고 대북 원유 공급을 축소할 수 있다”고 주장한 것을 봐도 알 수 있다. 북핵은 북·중 우호조약상 보호대상이 아님을 분명히 한 것은 의미 있는 변화다.
트럼프 행정부도 대내외적으로 의지를 다지고 있다. 외교안보 수뇌부가 26일 상원의원 전원을 대상으로 새 대북정책을 비공개 브리핑하면서 의회에 이해를 구하고 내부 소통을 강화하려는 것만 봐도 알 수 있다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관이 오는 28일 유엔안전보장이사회 이사국 장관급 북핵회의를 주재해 북한 도발 시 취할 고강도 압박과 제재를 논의하는 것도 같은 맥락이다.
문제는 우리다. 트럼프의 이번 통화 대상에 우리 수뇌부가 빠졌다는 사실은 우려스럽다. 물론 우리가 황교안 대통령 권한대행 체제로 대선을 치르고 있는 상황 때문이라는 분석도 일각에서 제기된다. 하지만 아무리 특수한 상황이라고 해도 국가와 공동체의 운명이 걸린 중대 상황에서 우리가 소외되는 일이 있어선 안 된다. 당장 오늘 도쿄에서 열리는 한·미·일 6자회담 수석대표 긴급회의에서부터 우리 의사가 분명히 전달되도록 외교적 노력에 박차를 가해야 한다.