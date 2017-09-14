Ryu Hyun-jin is dating Bae Ji-hyun

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been seeing broadcaster Bae Ji-hyun, Bae’s agency confirmed Wednesday.“The two are in a romantic relationship and are considering getting married when Ryu’s current season is over,” Koen Stars said in a statement.“They have been seeing and supporting each other for the past two years after meeting while working in sports,” read the statement. “Nothing about a marriage has been confirmed yet and we would like to handle this carefully as it is a very important life matter for both of them.”Ryu entered the professional Korean baseball league in 2006 with the Hanwha Eagles and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012.Bae has worked as a news anchor for SBS ESPN, SBS Sports and MBC Sports Plus.Yonhap