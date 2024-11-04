 Coupang's Black Friday sales event kicks off
Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 19:13
A poster for Coupang's Black Friday [COUPANG]

Coupang is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on popular electronic items for its annual Black Friday event.
 
Home appliance brands, including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Philips, are participating, according to the e-commerce company on Monday. The event runs until Nov. 17.
 

Subscribers to Coupang’s WOW membership can purchase over 10,000 electronic items — such as refrigerators, laptops, vacuum cleaners and earphones — with discounts of up to 75 percent. All of these items are eligible for “Rocket Delivery,” providing free shipping, next-day delivery and free returns.
 
Coupang is also running various special promotions, including time-limited deals. Each day at 7 a.m., a “Daily Special Price” event will feature limited quantities of popular items at significantly reduced prices. On Nov. 17, the final day of the event, Phillips' Steam&Go Handheld Garment Steamer will be available at an 81 percent discount.
 
The “One Day ! Brand Day” promotion will also run alongside the main event. On a specific date, select brands will offer products at reduced prices. Samsung Electronic will showcase its products on Monday, offering up to 35 percent off, while LG Electronics will feature its products at reduced prices on Nov.11.
 
“We will continue to hold various events to enable customers to purchase popular home digital brand items at affordable prices,” said a Coupang spokesperson.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Coupang

