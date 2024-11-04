Holiday-themed Chanel pop-up opens at Incheon Airport

Shinsegae Duty Free and Chanel unveiled the largest podium in the Asia-Pacific region dedicated to the fashion brand's "Winter Tale" collection within Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2.The 142-square-meter (1,528-square-foot) space will feature items from the holiday-themed lineup including, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Visitors can also take selfies with snowy backdrops in an augmented reality photo zone and create customized greetings at a card-printing station. Makeup demonstrations, product consultations and exclusive giveaways are also planned for the operation, which runs through Dec. 26.